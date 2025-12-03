Prosecutors seek 15 years for ex–First Lady Kim

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean prosecutors have requested a 15-year prison sentence for former First Lady Kim Keon Hee, who is on trial for bribery, stock manipulation, and violating political fundraising laws. The case is tied to a wider investigation into former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s brief declaration of martial law last year.

Kim appeared in court on Wednesday as prosecutors delivered their final arguments, marking one year since Yoon imposed martial law. She apologized to the public for “causing concerns” but denied all wrongdoing, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Prosecutors are also seeking 2 billion won ($1.36 million) in fines and a 940 million won penalty to recover alleged illegal profits. They accuse Kim of earning around 800 million won through stock manipulation schemes in 2010–2011 involving thinly traded small-cap shares. Her legal team rejected the accusations, saying she neither directed trades nor invested herself.

Prosecutors further allege Kim accepted Chanel bags, a diamond necklace and Korean ginseng valued at about 80 million won from the Unification Church in exchange for influence. Her lawyers say the items were gifts with no expectation of favors. The church’s leader, Han Hak-ja, who is also on trial, denies bribing Kim.

Former President Yoon, who was impeached, faces separate charges of masterminding an insurrection — a crime that could carry a life sentence or the death penalty. He denies all allegations.

The special prosecutor is also pursuing a 15-year term for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on charges of aiding Yoon’s alleged martial law scheme. His verdict is scheduled for January 21, while Kim’s ruling is due on January 28.

News.Az