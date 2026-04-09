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Florida-based
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A jury found former Florida Congressman David Rivera guilty on Friday of conspiracy, failing to register as a foreign agent, and other crimes connected to lobbying US officials on behalf of the Venezuelan government.01 May 2026-23:50
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A Falcon Heavy carrying the large ViaSat-3 F3 communications satellite lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida on Wednesday, launching at 10:13 a.m. EDT (1413 GMT).30 Apr 2026-11:15
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Standing at 15 feet tall, covered in gold and costing $300,000, a large statue of the President has been installed at his Florida golf course.
29 Apr 2026-15:53
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Florida announced on Tuesday that it is launching a criminal investigation to determine whether ChatGPT artificial intelligence played any role in a deadly mass shooting at a university in the state.21 Apr 2026-22:43
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A woman on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list with ties to Georgia was arrested in Florida on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the agency announced she was added to the list.16 Apr 2026-10:22
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Google's tech division, Waymo, is determined to keep its lead in the robotaxi rollout, staying ahead of competitors like Tesla and Uber.15 Apr 2026-22:24
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Selena Gomez shared an emotional message after attending the opening night of Demi Lovato’s new tour, praising the performance and celebrating their long-standing friendship.14 Apr 2026-12:12
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Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced on Thursday that an investigation has been launched into OpenAI and its chatbot, ChatGPT, as the artificial intelligence company prepares for an IPO that could potentially value it at up to $1 trillion.09 Apr 2026-20:12
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