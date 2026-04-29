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Tag:
Focus
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Astrological forecasts for Sagittarius on April 29 2026 suggest a day driven by curiosity, exploration, and expanding perspectives. Analysts note that Sagittarius individuals may feel a strong pull toward new ideas or experiences, but success will depend on staying focused and realistic.29 Apr 2026-15:00
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OpenAI has reached a staggering $852 billion valuation following a record-breaking $122 billion funding round, but the company is now confronting a critical internal challenge: finding strategic focus amid rapid expansion and intensifying competition.01 Apr 2026-23:12
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Dr. James Dobson, founder of the Focus on the Family Christian ministry and former advisor to five U.S. presidents, has died at 89,News.Az reports, citingFox News.21 Aug 2025-19:23
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Gold prices were just shy of a record peak and oil prices levelled off on Tuesday after a surge over the past week, as investors sought safety amid geopolitical risks and looked ahead to Nvidia earnings and U.S. inflation data later this week, News.az reports.27 Aug 2024-13:34
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