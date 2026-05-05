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Foundation Model
Tag:
Foundation Model
OpenAI rolls out GPT-5.5 Instant for ChatGPT user
On Tuesday, OpenAI launched a new foundation model, GPT-5.5 Instant, which will succeed GPT-5.3 Instant as the default ChatGPT model.
05 May 2026-22:59
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