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Six security personnel killed in northwestern Pakistan

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Six security personnel killed in northwestern Pakistan
Source: Getty Images

Six personnel of Pakistan's Federal Constabulary were killed while fighting militants in the Hassan Khel area of the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Pakistan has witnessed a rise in militant attacks in its northwestern regions in recent months, prompting intensified counterterrorism operations by security forces.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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