Iran claims heavy blow to US bases after ‘savage attacks’

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Iran’s armed forces have dealt a heavy blow to US bases and assets in the region that were the origin of American aggression against Iran, the Foreign Ministry said.

The escalation began in the early hours of Wednesday, the ministry said, when the United States carried out what it described as “savage attacks” on areas in southern Iran, following reports that one of its Apache helicopters had crashed over the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday night, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“These attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, particularly Article 2, Paragraph 4, and the fundamental rule prohibiting the use of force in international relations,” the ministry said in a statement.

“With these aggressive actions, the US ruling administration once again demonstrated its criminal and warmongering nature,” it added.

In response to what it described as military aggression and a violation of Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the ministry said Iran’s “powerful armed forces” struck US bases and assets in the region identified as the origin of the attacks.

The ministry said the strikes were carried out in exercise of Iran’s “inherent right to self-defence,” following an announcement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that it had launched missile attacks on four US targets in Jordan and destroyed an F-35 hangar.

It strongly condemned what it called a “US crime of military aggression” against Iran, and urged countries in the region — particularly those on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf — to prevent US and Israeli forces from using their territory and facilities to plan, organise, execute or support attacks against Iran.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate in exercising its inherent right to self-defence, including by targeting the origin of attacks as well as bases and logistics facilities used to execute and support aggressive operations against Iran,” the ministry warned.

The Foreign Ministry also called on the United Nations, particularly the Security Council and the Secretary-General, to fulfil their responsibility to safeguard international peace and security and hold what it described as “the aggressor parties” accountable.

Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held telephone conversations late Tuesday with his Turkish and Saudi counterparts, Hakan Fidan and Faisal bin Farhan, to discuss recent regional developments.

During the calls, Araghchi condemned what he described as US military aggression and a violation of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, reiterating Iran’s “inherent right to self-defence” and its readiness to respond.

The Turkish and Saudi foreign ministers discussed the situation with their Iranian counterpart.

News.Az