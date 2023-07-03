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Tag:
Freestyle
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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestlers who topped the team standings at the European Championships in Tirana, as well as medal-winning female wrestlers and their coaches.30 Apr 2026-12:50
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Azerbaijani wrestler Huseyn Rzazade showcased an impressive performance at the 3rd CIS Games, securing a bronze medal in the freestyle event.03 Oct 2025-19:10
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Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers will showcase their strength at the Skhireli Cup 2024 to be held in the city of Gori, Georgia on May 24-26.24 May 2024-18:58
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