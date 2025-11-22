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Gas Talks
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On Wednesday, talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping made no progress on the long-planned 1,615-mile pipeline intended to deliver 50 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually from Russia’s Yamal field to China.20 May 2026-18:24
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Azerbaijan and Türkiye are in ongoing talks to begin exporting gas from the Absheron field to Türkiye in 2029, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov announced at the 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Monday.22 Dec 2025-17:21
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