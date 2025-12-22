Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss gas exports from Absheron field starting in 2029

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Türkiye are in ongoing talks to begin exporting gas from the Absheron field to Türkiye in 2029, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov announced at the 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Monday.

Asadov highlighted that the energy partnership agenda between the two countries includes several promising projects. He noted that in June, Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı (TPAO) acquired a 30 percent stake in the Shafag-Asiman offshore field, located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“We will work together to unlock the full potential of this promising Caspian field. At the same time, negotiations are underway to launch gas exports from the Absheron field to Türkiye starting in 2029,” Asadov said, adding that Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) remains the driving force behind energy cooperation and continues to expand its operations in Türkiye.

The Absheron field, discovered by Azerbaijani geologists in the 1960s, holds an estimated 350 billion cubic meters of gas. In 2009, SOCAR signed a contract with France’s Total for the field. On August 4, 2023, an agreement was reached with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for the acquisition of a 30 percent participating interest in the Absheron gas-condensate project. Following the transaction, SOCAR and TotalEnergies each hold a 35 percent stake.

News.Az