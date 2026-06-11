“Azerbaijan's expectations regarding the normalisation process and the peace agenda with Armenia have not changed and will not change. The Azerbaijani leadership's vision on this issue is clear and unambiguous,” Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Centre of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Centre), said while addressing the event “New geopolitical realities in the South Caucasus: Azerbaijan and the peace agenda” held in Baku.

11 Jun 2026-13:43