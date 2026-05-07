German Passenger

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Hantavirus outbreak on cruise ship leaves British guide hospitalised after evacuation
A British hantavirus patient has told Sky News he is isolating in hospital after being evacuated from the cruise ship at the centre of the outbreak.
07 May 2026-10:30
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