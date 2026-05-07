Hantavirus outbreak on cruise ship leaves British guide hospitalised after evacuation

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A British hantavirus patient has told Sky News he is isolating in hospital after being evacuated from the cruise ship at the centre of the outbreak.

Martin Anstee, an expedition guide on board the MV Hondius, was one of three people evacuated from the vessel on WednesdayThe 56-year-old was taken to a hospital in the Netherlands, where he said he was "doing okay" but that "there are still lots of tests to be done", News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

Mr Anstee, a retired police officer and avid wildlife photographer, told Sky News: "I have no idea how long I'll be in the hospital for.

"I'm in isolation at the moment."

Regarding his symptoms, Mr Anstee said he could not say anything further at the moment but added that doctors "should have a clearer picture" later this week.Three people have so far died after cases of the virus – which is typically spread by rodents when particles from their droppings, saliva and urine become airborne – were detected on board the Dutch-flagged cruise ship.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that the number of confirmed hantavirus cases has now risen to five.

Meanwhile, two people who were on board the ship have since returned independently to the UK and are self-isolating, although neither are showing symptoms, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

Another Briton is currently in hospital in South Africa.'Not the next COVID'

Following the evacuation of Mr Anstee, alongside his Dutch colleague and a German passenger on Wednesday, the MV Hondius departed from the Cape Verde capital Praia, where it had been anchored, and is now en route to the Canary Islands.

The journey is set to take three to four days, and, once it arrives at its destination, the ship's remaining passengers and crew – around 140 people – will be moved off the vessel.

News.Az