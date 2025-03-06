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Ghost
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Bradfield, described as Australia's first new city in 100 years, will welcome residents from 2029 to homes within five kilometres of Western Sydney Airport, which is expected to open in late 2026.21 Apr 2026-15:31
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Fake vehicle numbers and non-existent state codes on toll receipts were key elements of a major transport fraud in Lucknow involving overloaded trucks fitted with High Security Registration Plates (HSRP), officials have found. Many of these trucks originated from mining belts and used the false details to evade hefty penalties.10 Apr 2026-12:40
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British Columbia’s anti-gang police unit says it has found and dismantled a clandestine laboratory that was used to manufacture untraceable 3D-printed ghost guns in the province’s Lower Mainland.10 Apr 2026-12:31
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Sony has patented a new AI system, called Ghost Player, that could either guide players through tricky game sections or play the game entirely for them.08 Jan 2026-17:59
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Australia will spend 1.7 billion Australian dollars ($1.1bn) on a fleet of extra-large “Ghost Shark” autonomous underwater attack drones, Defence Minister Richard Marles announced on September 10.10 Sep 2025-09:22
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The US Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a Biden administration effort to regulate “ghost gun” kits that allow people to easily obtain parts needed to assemble firearms from online sellers.26 Mar 2025-19:11
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Firefly Aerospace, the Texas-based startup, has shared video footage of its Blue Ghost lander’s successful soft-landing on the moon, making it only the second private-sector company to achieve this feat.06 Mar 2025-15:49
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