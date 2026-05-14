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Girl Scouts
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Meta and Google are facing renewed criticism after a Reuters investigation revealed the companies funded educational programs with major children’s organizations while also battling accusations that their platforms are harmful to young users.14 May 2026-14:13
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Meta and Google enlisted trusted children's brands such as Sesame Street, Girl Scouts and Highlights magazine to teach kids to use technology in moderation - even as the companies designed apps that made it difficult for those same young users to unplug, public statements and internal documents show.14 May 2026-14:12
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