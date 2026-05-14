What Meta and Google were funding behind the scenes for kids

What Meta and Google were funding behind the scenes for kids

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Meta and Google are facing renewed criticism after a Reuters investigation revealed the companies funded educational programs with major children’s organizations while also battling accusations that their platforms are harmful to young users.

According to the report, the tech giants partnered with trusted brands including Sesame Workshop, Girl Scouts of the USA, and Highlights Magazine to promote lessons on digital well-being, online safety, and responsible technology use, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The programs reportedly reached hundreds of thousands of children and parents through educational videos, activity materials, magazines, and digital literacy campaigns funded by the companies.

Critics, however, argue that the partnerships create a contradiction, accusing social media firms of encouraging moderation while continuing to operate apps designed to maximize user engagement and screen time.

Parent advocates and pediatricians cited in the report warned that collaborations with organizations aimed at children could normalize smartphone and social media use at increasingly younger ages. Some also questioned whether corporate funding could influence public trust in long-established educational institutions.

The Reuters investigation also referenced internal Meta documents discussing strategies to respond to accusations that social media platforms were creating addictive products harmful to young users’ well-being.

Both companies defended the initiatives. Google said it prioritizes child safety through parental controls and digital well-being tools, while Meta stated it works with experts and researchers on online safety education.

Some specialists acknowledged that the programs include useful guidance on issues such as avoiding scams, protecting personal information, and managing screen time. However, experts also argued that broader concerns remain unresolved, particularly around algorithm-driven engagement systems that can make it difficult for young users to disconnect.

The report comes as major technology companies continue facing legal and political pressure over the impact of social media and digital platforms on children’s mental health and online behavior.

News.Az