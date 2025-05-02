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Humanitarian Aid Flotilla
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The Global Sumud aid flotilla plans to set sail again for war-torn Gaza from Barcelona on March 29, with significantly broader international participation, organizers announced on Thursday.05 Feb 2026-16:45
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An Italian charity has accused Israel of blocking 250 tons of humanitarian aid intended for Gaza, citing disputes over the shipment’s contents and registration procedures.10 Oct 2025-11:40
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Israel said on Thursday it will deport to Europe pro-Palestinian activists on an aid flotilla headed towards Gaza as the Israeli navy intercepted vessel after vessel in the Mediterranean.02 Oct 2025-14:39
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The Global Sumud Flotilla, currently sailing to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza, reported early Wednesday that its vessels are now approximately 121 nautical miles (225 kilometers) from the coastal enclave.01 Oct 2025-09:12
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Activists from 44 countries have begun gathering in Tunisia for the Global Sumud Flotilla, an international initiative aiming to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid. Vessels from Spain and Italy will meet ships from Tunisia before sailing together toward Gaza.03 Sep 2025-17:35
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A civilian ship carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza was targeted in a drone attack early Friday while sailing in international waters near the island of Malta, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition said in a statement.02 May 2025-13:09
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