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Hunter
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An American millionaire big-game hunter has died after being crushed by a group of elephants during a hunting expedition in Gabon.26 Apr 2026-16:03
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Drake Maye threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Hunter Henry, and New England’s defense delivered a punishing performance against Justin Herbert as the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 16-3 on Sunday night in an AFC wild-card playoff game.12 Jan 2026-09:13
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A three-year-old boy, Oliver Chu, becomes the first patient in the world to receive a revolutionary gene therapy for Hunter syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. After the groundbreaking treatment in Manchester, doctors report astonishing progress in his physical and cognitive development, offering new hope for children with rare diseases.24 Nov 2025-10:10
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A video shot by the Hurricane Hunters of the Air Force Reserve 403rd Wing captured the eerily serene eye of Hurricane Melissa as it slowly churned toward Jamaica on Sunday.28 Oct 2025-12:56
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Travis Hunter is looking to revive a rare NFL tradition: playing on both offense and defense. The Jacksonville Jaguars selected the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Heisman Trophy winner with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 draft, planning to use him as a two-way star.15 Aug 2025-17:20
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First Lady Melania Trump is threatening legal action against Hunter Biden for over $1 billion after he alleged that she met her husband, Donald Trump, through convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.14 Aug 2025-09:23
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Anthony Zecca, 13, the step-grandson of reality TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter (Duane Chapman), was fatally shot by his father, Gregory Zecca, in what authorities are calling a “freak accident” at their Naples, Florida apartment on Saturday night.21 Jul 2025-15:30
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US President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he has pardoned his son Hunter Biden, who faced sentencing this month for federal tax and gun convictions, marking a reversal as he prepares to leave office.02 Dec 2024-09:09
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US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, was found guilty Tuesday by a jury in the state of Delaware of all three felony counts related to his purchase of a handgun in 2018 while he was addicted to crack cocaine, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.12 Jun 2024-08:56
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