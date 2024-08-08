News.az
News
International Court Of Justice
Tag:
International Court Of Justice
UN chief may refer Israel to world court over UNRWA actions
13 Jan 2026-23:44
Belgium backs South Africa's genocide case against Israel at ICJ
23 Dec 2025-22:18
ICJ to hear Myanmar Rohingya genocide case in January
20 Dec 2025-13:37
Cambodia plans ICJ complaint over border dispute with Thailand
02 Jun 2025-11:12
ISESCO Department Director: Some states ignore International Court of Justice rulings
26 May 2025-14:30
ICJ rejects Yerevan’s claims over trials of Armenian war crime suspects
26 Apr 2025-11:29
Sudan files case against UAE at the World Court
06 Mar 2025-19:35
Lebanon's president appoints ICJ judge as prime minister
13 Jan 2025-20:44
International Court of Justice to thoroughly examine Armenia’s illegal actions against Azerbaijan
13 Nov 2024-09:42
Hamas welcomes Türkiye's step to join ICJ case against Israel
08 Aug 2024-00:57
