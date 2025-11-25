News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
5.4°C
41.7°F
Feels like:
1.1°C
1.1°F
| Cloudy
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Janaf Pipeline
Tag:
Janaf Pipeline
Serbia’s NIS oil refinery halts operations as U.S. sanctions take effect
25 Nov 2025-14:15
Latest News
Saudi Aramco temporarily diverts some oil shipments to Yanbu port
BREAKING
: Israel struck oil storage tanks in Tehran -
VIDEO
IDF starts new wave of strikes on Tehran
Iran threatens Azerbaijan
Debris from interception in Dubai kills foreign resident -
IMAGE
Iran hits US embassy in Baghdad -
VIDEO
Residents of Dubai move outside after missile alerts -
EXSLUSIVE
Buildings in Dubai evacuated after interception of projectiles
Dubai is responding to incoming missile threats
Iran’s Assembly of Experts to meet to choose supreme leader
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31