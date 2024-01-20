News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
7.2°C
45°F
Feels like:
3.5°C
3.5°F
| Partly cloudy
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
January 20 Tragedy
Tag:
January 20 Tragedy
Azerbaijan honors 20 January martyrs with nationwide moment of silence
20 Jan 2026-12:20
US Embassy honors January 20 victims in Azerbaijan
20 Jan 2026-11:08
President Ilham Aliyev shares post on 20 January tragedy -
PHOTO
20 Jan 2026-10:30
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva honors martyrs of 20 January tragedy -
PHOTO
20 Jan 2026-09:15
Azerbaijan marks 36 years since January 20 tragedy
20 Jan 2026-07:00
Martyrs of 20 January commemorated in Moscow
20 Jan 2024-20:08
Turkish Ambassador: January 20 martyrs live forever in hearts of Turkic world
20 Jan 2024-14:31
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s leadership visits Alley of Martyrs
20 Jan 2024-08:47
Turkish Foreign Ministry pays tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs
20 Jan 2024-08:12
Azerbaijani people pay tribute to 20 January martyrs
(PHOTOS)
20 Jan 2024-07:25
Latest News
Nvidia-backed UK AI firm Nscale raises $2 billion
Aftermath of Iranian attack on Bahrain’s Bapco oil refinery -
PHOTOS
Synagogue in Liege damaged in early-morning explosion
China says Iran’s election of supreme leader an internal matter
AZAL resumes direct flights from Baku to Nakhchivan
Russia launches Iskander missiles, nearly 200 drones at Ukraine
Debris from intercepted projectile injures two in Abu Dhabi
Aftermath of Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs -
PHOTOS
Apollo to complete Atletico Madrid stake acquisition this week
Azerbaijan reopens Iran border to cargo traffic
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31