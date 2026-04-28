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Tag:
Jet Fuel Costs
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Spirit Aviation Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Spirit Airlines, LLC, announced today that it has begun an orderly wind-down of operations, effective immediately.02 May 2026-12:05
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The struggling Florida-based Spirit Airlines could shut down as soon as Saturday, May 2, if final negotiations with the Trump administration and its creditors fail.01 May 2026-23:30
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Air Canada announced Friday it will suspend service on several routes to the United States due to soaring jet fuel costs.18 Apr 2026-05:14
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