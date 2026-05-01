- News
- Jewish Terrorism
Tag:
Jewish Terrorism
-
Former Israeli ambassador to India Daniel Carmon has described an attack on a French nun in occupied East Jerusalem as “Jewish terrorism,” following an incident that sparked international condemnation.01 May 2026-15:50
-
-
The Joint Terrorism Analysis Center raised the terror threat level to severe, which indicates that there's a high likelihood of an attack in the next six months. The UK's terror threat level has been raised from substantial to severe after two Jewish men were attacked in the northern London neighborhood of Golders Green on Wednesday.01 May 2026-08:23
-