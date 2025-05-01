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Jose Antonio Kast
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Far-right Republican Party candidate José Antonio Kast has won Chile’s presidential runoff election in a decisive victory, securing 58.17% of the vote and defeating left-wing rival Jeannette Jara, official results show.15 Dec 2025-10:29
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Chile is heading toward a tense presidential runoff after Sunday’s closely contested first-round vote set up a showdown between a Communist Party candidate and an ultraconservative veteran politician, sharply dividing the nation along left-right lines.17 Nov 2025-09:59
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