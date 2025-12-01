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Kagame
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French President Emmanuel Macron and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame on Tuesday inaugurated a memorial in Paris to honour the victims of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsis in Rwanda.02 Jun 2026-22:15
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U.S. President Donald Trump is set to host the leaders of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda in Washington on Thursday, aiming to revive stalled efforts to stabilise eastern Congo and attract Western investment to the mineral-rich region.04 Dec 2025-15:17
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Editor's note: Seymur Mammadov, a special commentator for News.Az, is the director of the international expert club EurAsiaAz. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.22 Sep 2025-12:20
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Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Friday expressed firm commitment to implementing a recently signed U.S.-brokered peace agreement with the Democratic Republic of Congo, aimed at ending years of violence in eastern Congo.05 Jul 2025-12:38
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