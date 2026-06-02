China's SAIC Motor to launch first European EV factory in Spain

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SAIC Motor, one of China’s largest automobile manufacturers, will build its first electric vehicle factory in Europe in the Spanish region of Galicia, according to Alfonso Rueda, president of the regional government, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The initial investment in the project is €200 million (about $232 million), and it is expected to create more than 2,300 local jobs.

Construction of the facility is scheduled to begin in 2027, with operations targeted to start by the end of 2028, Rueda said.

The plant will be located between the port of Ferrol and the nearby town of As Pontes, with an expected annual production capacity of 120,000 vehicles. The project will also include an industrial zone near the local port dedicated to vehicle assembly and transportation, he added.

Rueda acknowledged that “a long road lies ahead” for what he described as a strategic industrial project, but said his office would accelerate the licensing process.

The announcement comes after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s four-day visit to China in April. Rueda also thanked the central government for its “exemplary” cooperation and support in securing the investment for the region.

News.Az