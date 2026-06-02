Somalia forces eliminate 28 al-Shabaab militants in coordinated raids

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Security operations in Somalia, carried out with support from international partners, have killed at least 28 militants from the al-Shabaab group in the Hiran and Middle Shabelle regions, according to an official statement released on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Somali National Intelligence and Security Agency said the coordinated operations included air and ground strikes. Among those killed was Abdirahman Abdi Mudallib, described as a senior militant figure in the Hiran region, along with five other fighters.

The agency stated that Mudallib was involved in planning and coordinating attacks in the Buulo-burde and Jalalaqsi districts.

According to the statement, intelligence reports indicated that nearly 70 militants had gathered about 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) south of the town of Masaajid Cali Gaduud, armed and preparing activities aimed at destabilizing security in Middle Shabelle.

It added that, once the information was confirmed, forces and partner units launched a targeted operation that eliminated 23 militants.

The agency said the operations form part of ongoing efforts to eliminate what it called “khawaarij” and to strengthen security and stability in Somalia. The term is used by the Somali government to refer to the al-Qaeda-linked group al-Shabaab.

Al-Shabaab has been engaged in an insurgency against the Somali government for more than 16 years, regularly targeting security forces, officials, and civilians.

Since last July, the Somali army, supported by the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and other international partners, has intensified operations against the group in coordination with the central government.

The AUSSOM mandate was renewed for another year by the UN Security Council last December, with a UK-backed resolution extending authorization until December 31.

News.Az