US claims to have disabled oil tanker sailing towards Iran

US claims to have disabled oil tanker sailing towards Iran

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United States Central Command said it has disabled a Botswana-flagged oil tanker after it attempted to sail toward Iran’s Kharg Island, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The US military stated that the crew of the unladen tanker ignored “repeated warnings” to change course over a 24-hour period.

According to the statement, US forces have now disabled six commercial vessels and redirected 122 others since the start of what it described as a blockade of maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports on April 13.

News.Az