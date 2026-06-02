US fires Hellfire missile at tanker heading to Iran's Kharg Island - VIDEO

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The U.S. military fired a ​Hellfire missile at a tanker heading toward ‌Iran on Tuesday as part of a blockade being imposed by President Donald Trump, who ​is pressing Tehran to negotiate a ​peace agreement on his terms.

The U.S. military's ⁠Central Command posted a video showing ​the missile strike the tanker and said it ​targeted the Botswana-flagged M/T Lexie's engine room, disabling it, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

"The ship's crew ignored repeated warnings, failing to ​comply with directions from U.S. forces multiple ​times over a 24-hour period," Central Command said in ‌a ⁠statement.

"A U.S. aircraft ultimately disabled the vessel by firing a Hellfire missile into the ship’s engine room, preventing the tanker ​from reaching Iran."

The ​Lexie ⁠is the sixth ship that the U.S. military has disabled since ​it started its blockade of Iran ​on ⁠April 13. The U.S. military says it has also redirected 122 vessels that were ⁠seeking ​to enter or exit ​Iranian ports so far.

News.Az