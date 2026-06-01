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Latest News
Mensik beats Fonseca to reach French Open semi-finals
Trump to attend White House correspondents’ dinner July 24
US claims to have disabled oil tanker sailing towards Iran
Somalia forces eliminate 28 al-Shabaab militants in coordinated raids
China's SAIC Motor to launch first European EV factory in Spain
Palo Alto Networks shares surge after strong Q3 earnings beat
Polish MPs call to block Ukraine's EU bid and Starlink over UPA issue
Switzerland’s top striker blocked from US before World Cup
Microsoft unveils AI-built quantum chip, aims for 2029 systems
Zelenskiy warns of a potential large-scale Russian assault tonight
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