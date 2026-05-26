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Kosala Wickramasinghe
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Kosala Wickramasinghe
Sri Lanka on track for record foreign worker remittances in 2026
26 May 2026-10:51
Latest News
China and Pakistan accelerate CPEC 2.0 with focus on infrastructure and connectivity
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Iran vows heavier retaliation in case of renewed US-Israeli strikes
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Pakistan reaffirms One China policy and backs Beijing on Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong
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