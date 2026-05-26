Sri Lanka on track for record foreign worker remittances in 2026

Sri Lanka on track for record foreign worker remittances in 2026

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Sri Lanka is expected to achieve its highest-ever annual foreign worker remittances in 2026, according to Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment Chairman Kosala Wickramasinghe.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Wickramasinghe said remittances totaled $3.06 billion during the first four months of 2026, surpassing the $2.4 billion recorded in the same period last year, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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He attributed the growth to higher wages for Sri Lankan migrant workers, improved international recognition of the country's overseas employment sector and enhanced welfare support introduced by the government.

Wickramasinghe noted that remittance inflows have continued to increase despite ongoing conflicts in parts of the Middle East, a major destination for Sri Lankan workers.

Worker remittances remain one of Sri Lanka's most important sources of foreign currency earnings.

News.Az