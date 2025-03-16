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Kraine
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The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has lost all off-site external power following an attack on an electrical substation, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), raising renewed concerns over nuclear safety in the conflict zone.11 Jun 2026-17:06
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President Trump is expected to call Russian President Vladimir Putin this week as the U.S. ramps up efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said Sunday.16 Mar 2025-19:51
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