Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power after substation strike

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The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has lost all off-site external power following an attack on an electrical substation, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), raising renewed concerns over nuclear safety in the conflict zone.

The outage occurred on Wednesday night after a strike on infrastructure located across the Dnipro River, with the facility now relying on emergency diesel generators to maintain essential cooling systems and other critical safety functions, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Ajansı.

Director General Rafael Grossi warned the latest loss of external power highlights the extreme fragility of the electrical grid and ongoing risks to nuclear safety amid the war.

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According to the agency, this is the 19th time the plant has lost all off-site power since the start of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, underscoring repeated disruptions to its energy supply system.

The loss involved the Ferosplavna-1 330-kilovolt backup line, while repair work is being prepared on the main 750-kilovolt Dniprovska line, which has remained out of service since March 24 under a localized ceasefire arrangement.

The IAEA said the plant’s dependence on a single external power line leaves it highly vulnerable to further disruptions, as military activity continues in the surrounding region.

Both Russian-installed management and Ukraine’s power grid operator Ukrenergo confirmed the outage, while stating that radiation levels at the site remain within normal limits and that emergency systems are functioning to ensure operational safety.

News.Az