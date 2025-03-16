Trump and Putin are expected to discuss a Ukraine cease-fire effort this week

Mr. Witkoff, who met with Mr. Putin in Moscow last week, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that the U.S. is in communication with all sides, including Russia, Ukraine and other European powers, about a potential cease-fire deal, News.Az informs via The Washington Times.

Mr. Witkoff said the U.S. and Russia have gotten closer in their positions in recent days, despite Mr. Putin’s reluctance to embrace the 30-day cease-fire agreed to by the U.S. and Ukraine after high-level delegations from those two nations met in Saudi Arabia last week.

“The two sides are today a lot closer,” Mr. Witkoff said, referring to the U.S. and Russia. “The two sides, we’ve narrowed the differences between them and now we’re sitting at the table.”

“I think President Trump is involved in every aspect and dimension of these discussions,” he said. “The president is getting updates in real time on everything that’s happening and he’s involved in every important decision here.”

“I expect that there will be a call with both presidents this week,” he said of Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin.

Mr. Putin last week offered highly conditional support for the 30-day cease-fire backed by Ukraine and the U.S. Those conditions reportedly include restrictions on Ukraine’s military capabilities, the return of Russian territory in Kursk currently held by Ukrainian troops, and other points.

Mr. Witkoff would not discuss specifics on Sunday, including whether the U.S. is prepared to formally recognize Ukrainian land held by the invading Russian army as Russian territory.