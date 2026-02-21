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Lake Victoria
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Lake Victoria
Tanzania launches 20,000 solar home systems
Tanzania on Saturday launched a solar electrification project targeting 120 islands across eight regions bordering major lakes and the Indian Ocean.
21 Feb 2026-21:03
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