- News
- Launch
Tag:
Launch
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SpaceX has announced that its upgraded Starship V3 megarocket is scheduled to make its debut launch on May 19, marking the first flight of the company’s latest and most advanced deep-space vehicle.13 May 2026-10:04
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Alphabet's Google is reportedly in discussions with Elon Musk’s SpaceX for a rocket launch deal as it explores placing orbital data centers in space, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the talks.12 May 2026-21:18
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A Falcon Heavy carrying the large ViaSat-3 F3 communications satellite lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida on Wednesday, launching at 10:13 a.m. EDT (1413 GMT).30 Apr 2026-11:15
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SpaceX’s powerful Falcon Heavy rocket is preparing to take flight for the first time in a year and a half, with a live broadcast allowing viewers to follow the mission in real time.27 Apr 2026-09:26
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Alibaba has introduced a new advanced 3D artificial intelligence model, marking a significant escalation in the global AI competition.17 Apr 2026-02:22
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The launch of “Pokémon Champions” has triggered mixed reactions from players, with excitement over its competitive gameplay overshadowed by widespread criticism of its technical performance.08 Apr 2026-17:30
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