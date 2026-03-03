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Lebanon Corps
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Lebanon Corps
IDF kills senior Quds Force commander who linked Hezbollah to Iran
The IDF announced on Tuesday evening that it had killed Daoud Ali Zadeh, the commander of the Iranian Quds Force's Lebanon Corps, in Tehran, according to their statement.
03 Mar 2026-23:59
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