IDF kills senior Quds Force commander who linked Hezbollah to Iran

The IDF announced on Tuesday evening that it had killed Daoud Ali Zadeh, the commander of the Iranian Quds Force's Lebanon Corps, in Tehran, according to their statement.

Ali Zadeh was acting as the temporary replacement for Hassan Mahdavi, the former commander of the Lebanon Corps, who was eliminated in an IDF strike, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Lebanon Corps serves as a connecting military faction between the Hezbollah terrorist organization to the Iranian regime. It supports Hezbollah's military buildup, and serves as the link between senior IRGC personnel and Hezbollah leadership.

Ali Zadeh held the rank equivalent to a brigadier general and was the highest-ranking Iranian commander responsible for operations in Lebanon.

He served in various roles, including as the Commander of the Strategic Weapons Corps within the Quds Force, where he facilitated the arming of proxies with strategic weapons. Zadeh was also an expert in enhancing the firepower capabilities of Hezbollah and other proxy groups.

He assumed this role following Operation "Northern Arrows" in September 2024 and was involved in rehabilitating the terrorist organization, as well as drawing insights for future improvements in terrorist activities targeting Israel.