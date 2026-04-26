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London Marathon
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Sabastian Sawe returns to Nairobi after breaking the marathon world record in London, becoming the first runner under two hours in a sanctioned race.30 Apr 2026-12:47
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Kenyan runner Sabastian Sawe made history at the London Marathon, finishing in one hour, 59 minutes, and 30 seconds. this achievement was driven by a combination of athlete grit and radical design choices from Adidas.30 Apr 2026-10:36
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Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe won the London Marathon on Sunday, setting a new world record.26 Apr 2026-17:38
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