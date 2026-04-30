Kenyan capital honors Sabastian Sawe following his record-breaking sub-two-hour marathon in London

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Sabastian Sawe returns to Nairobi after breaking the marathon world record in London, becoming the first runner under two hours in a sanctioned race.

Kenyan marathon runner Sabastian Sawe was given a celebratory welcome in Nairobi on Wednesday after his record-breaking win at the London Marathon. He arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, where he was greeted by family and Sports Minister Salim Mvurya, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

Sawe made history on Sunday by completing the marathon in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds, breaking the previous men’s world record by 65 seconds and becoming the first to run under two hours in a sanctioned race.

Speaking at the airport, he said the achievement was shared with his supporters and country. His coach, Claudio Berardelli, said Sawe was in exceptional form, even if a sub-two-hour finish had not been fully expected.

Sawe, once introduced to running by his uncle and former Olympian Abraham Chepkirwok, won the Valencia Marathon in 2024 and entered London as defending champion.

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News.Az