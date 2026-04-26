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A new era for athletics: Kenya’s Sawe clocks historic sub-two-hour world marathon record - VIDEO

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A new era for athletics: Kenya’s Sawe clocks historic sub-two-hour world marathon record - VIDEO
Photo: Getty Images

Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe won the London Marathon on Sunday, setting a new world record.

Sawe completed the 42.195 km distance in 1 hour 59 minutes and 30 seconds, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The previous world record had stood since October 2023, when his compatriot Kelvin Kiptum clocked 2 hours 00 minutes and 35 seconds at the Chicago Marathon. Sawe has become the first runner in history to officially break the two-hour marathon barrier.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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