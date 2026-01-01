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Los Rios
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Los Rios
Is Ecuador facing another major organized crime atrocity?
Ecuadorian prosecutors said Wednesday that eight bodies were found inside jute sacks piled along a road in the coastal province of Los Rios, one of the country's most violent areas.
04 Jun 2026-01:24
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