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Lucknow
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Lucknow Super Giants’ fifth consecutive defeat in IPL 2026, in a Super Over thriller against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, culminated in another ordinary batting display by Rishabh Pant’s side.27 Apr 2026-09:49
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Fake vehicle numbers and non-existent state codes on toll receipts were key elements of a major transport fraud in Lucknow involving overloaded trucks fitted with High Security Registration Plates (HSRP), officials have found. Many of these trucks originated from mining belts and used the false details to evade hefty penalties.10 Apr 2026-12:40
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Fujairah International Airport, in partnership with Oman’s SalamAir, is operating special charter flights to assist travellers returning home amid regional challenges.04 Mar 2026-17:24
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