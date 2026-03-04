Fujairah Airport runs charter flights amid regional challenges

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fujairah International Airport, in partnership with Oman’s SalamAir, is operating special charter flights to assist travellers returning home amid regional challenges.

The flights, scheduled for March 4–5, 2026 via Muscat, connect Fujairah with five major destinations: Calicut, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Istanbul, and Karachi. Passengers can book through SalamAir’s website or authorised travel agents, News.Az reports, citing WAM .

The initiative highlights Fujairah Airport’s commitment to safe and seamless humanitarian travel. Airport authorities, airline partners, and ground handling teams are working closely to ensure smooth operations and high levels of passenger care throughout the repatriation process.

Fujairah International Airport continues coordinating with stakeholders to monitor travel requirements and respond to developments, reinforcing its role as a reliable aviation hub in the UAE.

