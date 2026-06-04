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Magnetic Fields
Tag:
Magnetic Fields
Scientists release largest map yet of cosmic magnetic fields -
PHOTOS
Scientists have produced the largest map yet of the Universe's magnetic fields, revealing an invisible cosmic web shaping galaxy formation and evolution.
04 Jun 2026-12:28
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