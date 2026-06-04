Russia's A7 transborder payments company plans global expansion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian international payments company A7 is planning a global expansion and is undeterred by ​Western sanctions, its CEO and part-owner, pro-Russian Moldovan ‌businessman Ilan Shor, told Reuters, News.az reports.

"As you can see, we are trying to work, and we are working. That is, we have many sanctions ​imposed, but nevertheless, we continue to work because we ​must ensure, first and foremost, the freedom and ability ⁠for Russian businesses to move funds," Shor said on the ​sidelines of Russia's biggest economic forum in St. Petersburg.

News.Az