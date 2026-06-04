Russia's A7 transborder payments company plans global expansion
Source: Xinhua
Russian international payments company A7 is planning a global expansion and is undeterred by Western sanctions, its CEO and part-owner, pro-Russian Moldovan businessman Ilan Shor, told Reuters, News.az reports.
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"As you can see, we are trying to work, and we are working. That is, we have many sanctions imposed, but nevertheless, we continue to work because we must ensure, first and foremost, the freedom and ability for Russian businesses to move funds," Shor said on the sidelines of Russia's biggest economic forum in St. Petersburg.
By Faig Mahmudov