Lebanon's Aoun calls ceasefire deal ‘a last opportunity’

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Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has described the latest ceasefire negotiations as difficult, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Speaking to journalists, Aoun said the head of the Lebanese delegation, Simon Karam, had at one point suspended participation due to what he described as Israeli intransigence, prompting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to intervene to resume the talks.

He added that the ceasefire agreement represents a “last opportunity”, warning that otherwise each side would bear its own responsibilities.

Aoun added that implementation could begin within 24 hours once all parties grant their approval and the necessary guarantees are submitted.

News.Az