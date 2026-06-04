Bondi terror attack hero Ahmed Al Ahmed faces assault charge

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Ahmed Al Ahmed, who was widely praised for his actions during the Bondi Beach terror attack, has been charged with assault, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Al Ahmed, 44, is accused of assaulting his father during an incident at a residence in Bankstown, in Sydney’s south-west, in March.

In a statement, New South Wales Police said: “On Wednesday 3 June 2026 a 44-year-old man was served with a Court Attendance Notice for common assault (DV) and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (domestic).”

He is scheduled to appear before Bankstown Local Court on July 29.

Responding to the allegations, Al Ahmed told the ABC that the claims were untrue.

“It’s fake information … it’s not true at all,” he said.

“I don’t have any information at all,” he added.

Al Ahmed said his primary focus remained on his recovery, noting that he is expected to undergo further operations on his arm for injuries suffered during the December 14 terror attack.

He received widespread recognition after footage emerged showing him wrestling a rifle away from gunman Sajid Akram during the Bondi Beach attack.

Al Ahmed was shot multiple times during the confrontation and underwent several surgeries as a result of his injuries.

His actions drew international attention, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese publicly praised him as a hero after video of the incident was seen around the world.

News.Az