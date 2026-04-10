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Mary Daly
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Mary Daly
Fed’s Daly warns oil shock may delay inflation drop
Federal Reserve official Mary Daly has warned that the recent oil price shock linked to the Iran conflict could delay progress in bringing inflation back to target.
10 Apr 2026-16:28
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