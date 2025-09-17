- News
- Military Range
Tag:
Military Range
-
Multiple fires have ignited at Dutch military training areas, with the largest blaze currently raging near the Oirschotse Heide army camp in Noord Brabant.30 Apr 2026-20:35
-
-
Denmark will acquire long-range precision weapons to address the threat Russia poses to Europe, despite no immediate risk of an attack on the Nordic country, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced, following years of military budget cuts.17 Sep 2025-22:50
-
-
Philippine soldiers will train on the U.S. military's intermediate range missile system during unilateral army drills next month as part of preparations for bigger exercises with U.S. counterparts, a military official said on Tuesday, News.az reports citing Reuters.28 Jan 2025-12:16
-